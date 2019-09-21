Starting on 14th and Bernard, a fresh pavement stretches for 15 blocks across the South Hill. The city is trying something new this year, that your car will thank them for later.
The city works around the clock during the winter to fix potholes, because this year alone, there was more than a thousand to fill. But, they keep coming back.
After years of trying chip seals and crack seals, the City of Spokane teamed up with the county to try microsurfacing, a brand new method to this region. A dark, wet asphalt was spread across Bernard Saturday morning, mixed with finely crushed rocks. A thin layer of asphalt is poured, and smoothed, over the street to fill in any cracks.
This experiment wasn't just done on Bernard Street. Washington, from Buckeye to Indiana, and Wall, from Francis to Wellesley, also had microsurfacing laid down, making a grand total of 4 miles that the city is hoping will be pot-hole free this winter.
The city said if microsurfacing holds up, they’d try this technique again, as these streets are expected to be solid for the next 5-7 years.