COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Resort Holiday Light Show is back, and brighter than ever. This year, the 90-minute cruise across Lake CDA has more than 1.5 million lights, and a whole cast of merry characters to guide you to the North Pole.
Children get the chance to have their name read off Santa's nice list, meet the Grinch, Rudolph, and lots of elves along the way. When you reach the North Pole, Santa's sleigh comes to life, shooting fire and flashing lights. You also get to see America's largest floating Christmas tree light up and end the cruise with a firework show.
The Coeur d'Alene Resort says to make reservations in advance, as boats' weekends are already selling out. Cruises are happening several nights, every day until New Year's Day.
For more information, visit: https://www.cdaresort.com/play/events/holiday-light-show
