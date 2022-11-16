PULLMAN, Wash. – Two college towns, tucked between the rolling hills of the Palouse, are mourning and reeling in fear together.
“Pullman and Moscow are both such great communities, we didn’t expect that and for it to be going on this long with no answers, is upsetting,” Tiffany Loveless said.
Connected by one road, Pullman, WA, and Moscow, ID, are nearly nine miles apart – those living in either town, constantly crossing the state line, whether it be to see friends, go out to dinner, run errands. The two cities are connected like sisters.
For the last four days, they are connected through frustration and fear.
“If you’re going to keep saying that we are safe, give us an indication as to how,” Loveless said. “We can’t just go off your word alone, that does not ease our anxieties and our fears in this area.”
Tiffany Loveless is a mom of two young kids, she and her family live in Pullman. Her husband is a professor at Washington State University (WSU). Loveless said she is losing sleep, thinking of the families who lost a child Sunday night in Moscow.
“There are these parents that are just at a loss, and the holidays are coming,” Loveless said. “You put yourself in their position, and you get this phone call that your child is now gone.”
Four students, gone too soon, none of them making it past 21 years old. These students are the same age as countless students across the campus of the University of Idaho and WSU.
“Even though it didn’t happen on our campus, the two campuses are so close,” WSU Senior Saydee Phothivongsa said. “I know a lot of Cougs share relationships with Vandals, and it is hitting us hard too.”
Phothivongsa is the same age as the victims of Sunday night’s killing – she has been at WSU for four years, never experiencing anything like this. The Palouse is usually safe, calm, full of love.
“Those types of things don’t usually happen in Pullman or Moscow, so I think it was shocking, and the lack of information around it is hard,” Phothivongsa said.
Parents, students, faculty, everyone part of these local communities are asking for more details about what happened to these four students at U of I.
“We might not be able to know everything right now, but I think more effort to let us know we’re safe, and we can trust that, because I think that’s something students here are missing, and I know we are worried about it,” Phothivongsa said.
Two universities, usually rivals, joining as one in grief. The Cougars are here for the Vandals.
“The fear is there, and I think the Cougs are feeling it with the Vandals,” Loveless said.