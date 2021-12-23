SPOKANE, Wash. - After some concern of possible cancellation due to positive COVID cases, the Sun Bowl Association announced today it is official--the Miami hurricanes will still be taking on the Washington State Cougars this New Year's Even in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
According to the announcement, the Hurricanes are adhering to guidelines from the ACC Medical Advisory Group report to uphold safety and health standards to keep coaches, athletes, and staff safe.
"The primary concern is the safety of the players, staff, fans and everyone involved," said Executive Director Bernie Olivas said on Tuesday. "We are doing all we can to make sure that we follow state and federal guidelines to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all who attend."
The Cougs will face the Hurricanes in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) on CBS.