Super Bowl 53 is coming up Sunday, February 3, and a new survey says one in ten Americans will place a bet on the game, which pits the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams. In all, Americans will wager around $6 billion. Most of those bets will be about the game itself, however, some of those bets will be placed on events surrounding the game.

Prop bets, are wagers on something other than the outcome of the game, and the Super Bowl is famous for these.

Here's just a few of those bets:

Heads or tails on the coin toss. That one's pretty straightforward. This one's a bit more strange: will the National Anthem exceed one minute and 50 seconds. Gladys Knight is singing the Anthem this year, and while the average length is 1:50, those in the know say Knight tends to stretch words out, meaning that over 1:50 is the favorite right now.

Another weird one: which coach will be shown first during the National Anthem. Again, these are real bets that you can make. Pats coach Bill Belichick is the favorite to be shown before Rams coach Sean McVay.

And our favorite prop bet: which color liquid will be poured over the head of the winning coach? Clear is the favorite, but Purple pays out the best.

You can see all the prop bets here: https://www.oddsshark.com/super-bowl/props