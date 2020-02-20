SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokanites, looks like it's about that time to dust off the ol' clubs!
The Creek at Qualchan Golf Course says it will be opening for the season on Saturday, Feb. 22. Tee times are available beginning at 11 a.m. by calling the Pro Shop at 509-448-9317 or book on the city golf website.
"Yesterday it was green yard waste bins, today it’s golf courses opening up!" KHQ Weather Forecaster Blake Jensen said in a post. "Signs of Spring are everywhere!"
Blake added that Qualchan is usually one of the first city courses to open, but with the expected mild weather, more could soon follow suit.
Other city golf courses haven't announced opening dates at the moment, but Indian Canyon said earlier this month they are expecting an early start to the season. There is no word yet on the plans for Downriver Golf Course and Esmeralda Golf Course.
