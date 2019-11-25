Doobie Brothers Tour
Doobie Brothers

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Doobie Brothers are officially bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to Spokane next fall. 

The tour stop will feature Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee at the Spokane Arena on Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020. The tour also features special guest The Dirty Dozen Brass Band. 

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Spokane was among 23 additional dates added to the tour in response to "overwhelming fan excitement," including  Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Albuquerque and more.

