SPOKANE, Wash. - The Doobie Brothers are officially bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour to Spokane next fall.
The tour stop will feature Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee at the Spokane Arena on Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020. The tour also features special guest The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!!— Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) November 25, 2019
The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee to the Spokane Arena on September 8!
Tix go on sale on December 6 at 10:00am! Stay tuned for more information! pic.twitter.com/IFVFxRpGuY
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.
Spokane was among 23 additional dates added to the tour in response to "overwhelming fan excitement," including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Albuquerque and more.
