SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been almost a week since a Drag Queen Story Hour was held at the South Hill Library, and the debate still rages on.
Hundreds of protesters, and counter-protesters, showed up last Saturday at the South Hill branch, and there are extremely strong feelings on both sides. KHQ has talked with supporters and protesters, but now we hear from someone else, a drag queen.
Katie Rockswell was one of the drag queen readers last week, and she said drag is all about love, and the laughs.
"As soon as you put on that wig, or you see the lights on the stage, it's showtime, I'm ready to go," Rockswell said.
Rockwell's got a pretty normal life outside of drag. But she says drag, is where she comes to life.
"Katie's room is where all the magic happens," Rockwell said.
Every costume is handmade by Rockwell. Whether it's out of Pokemon cards, plastic spoons, skittles, and of course, lots of makeup.
"At the end of the day, you're like 'did you just get attacked by a Crayola box?' And it's like no, but close," Rockswell said.
Rockwell's been doing drag for a few years, and for Pride Month, she wanted to read books to the same kids, who just two weeks ago, waved to her in the pride parade.
But then, she was in a new kind of spotlight, and it came with unwanted attention, like emailed death threats.
"I was scared the first time I saw those messages come through. ‘Katie Rockswell, you're a pedophile’. I'm like, do you even know me," Rockswell said.
She decided to read anyways, focusing on the love from supporters instead.
"Pride is a protest, its not just rainbows and unicorns, we're protesting for something we don't have. We still don't have full equality," Rockswell said.
Katie said she wishes protesters would've reached out with questions to her, instead of angrily taking to Facebook to criticize her and the event.
"I don't mind fighting, but I get tired. All the fighting just leads to everybody being tired," Rockswell said.
She said to her, drag is about showing the beauty of women, not making a mockery of it. On Saturday, at the Downtown Spokane Library, she said there will be more bubbles and music to block out the protesters, and focus on the love. The drag queen reading is scheduled for 2 pm, but protesters, and counter-protesters, plan on being there at noon.
"These are the kids, these are our future, why are we showing them hate, when we can show love," Rockswell said.