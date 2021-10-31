SPOKANE, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee announced earlier this month that he was ending the eviction moratorium put in place to protect renters during the pandemic. Starting November 1st, landlords will be able to enact evictions for unpaid rent.
This may pose a huge problem to many renters, but The Washington State Department of Commerce has curated a list of resources that may help. These include rental assistance, legal help, and links to associated resources for needs like food, utilities, and transport via the 2-1-1 website. There is even a relief fund for landlords who qualify to help recuperate up to 80% of losses from unpaid rental payments.
According to Federal Census data, up to 13% of renters in Washington were behind on rent earlier this year, however that number fell closer to 8% in May. While it's a marked improvement, the average before the pandemic was between just 3-5%. Over 49,000 households have received rent assistance through the end of August 2021. An estimated 80,000 households will receive assistance through June 2023.
Either renters or landlords can reach out for assistance with rent payments to the Spokane City's website. Dispute resolution services for tenants and landlords are also mandatory and available.