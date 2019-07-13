More than 1-million Facebook users have responded to an event to storm Area 51 to “see them aliens,” and the government warns people think twice.
The event is hosted by a social media user by the name “SmyleeKun” who is known for posting memes so most people think the event is a prank, but the Air Force is warning people who actually plan on going.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Air Force spokesperson, Laura McAndrews said, “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”