The "Fiji Water Girl" from the Golden Globes who went viral is back in the spotlight. Kelleth Cuthbert, better known as the girl who photo-bombed celebrities on the golden carpet, is suing Fiji Water.

Court documents from Cuthbert's lawsuit accuse the company of using her "photo, her likeness and her identify" without Cuthbert's authorization for a global marketing campaign. Cuthbert says she only gave Fiji Water authorization to use her photos to create cardboard cutouts of her.

Fiji Water has responded to Cutbert's claims, calling the lawsuit "frivolous." The company claims they quote "negotiated a generous agreement with Miss Cuthbert, that she blatantly violated."