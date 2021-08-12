With dust and smoke in the air, but mostly smoke, Brad Kjack crests a hill in a lentil field just outside of Plaza, Washington Thursday afternoon.
And he's cresting it for the last time.
"Only have about a half an hour left and then I'm done," Kjack said after shutting off his combine to talk with us.
Kjack isn't a half an hour away from being done for the day. After a lifetime of making a living off of the land, he's half an hour away from officially being retired from farming.
"It feels really good," he said with a smile on his face.
It's a retirement Brad's been planning for a while, but it's not exactly the Peyton Manning hanging up his cleats after winning the Super Bowl retirement that is perhaps due to him.
Not with this year's crops.
"The ground has cracks in it and is dry," Kjack noted. "Just all around, the crops have really suffered."
The 2021 harvest has been compared to 1977, but KJack says the comparisons between now and 44 years ago aren't exactly fair.
"In 1977, we didn't have as much invested in the crop. It didn't cost much to put it in, it didn't cost much chemical-wise, " Kjack said. "But now we have hundreds of dollars an acre into it."
Along with the cost of growing them, dry land farmers depend on rain rather than irrigation for their crops and with severe drought this year and facing a 60-70% lost of his crops this year, Brad can sum up his final harvest in just a few short words.
"This is a complete disaster."
It's not the first time Kjack has endured disaster with most of his crop getting hailed out in 2003, but with a year like this, many farmers like Kjack are now banking on rainy day insurance they've taken out for when, well, it doesn't rain.
Insurance doesn't necessarily ensure profit, but it does keep the operation running if you have it.
"Yeah, it'll be a welcome deal," Kjack said. "If you didn't have it, you wouldn't feel very good right now."
The ups and downs of farming can be hard to handle, but after a lifetime of doing it, Kjack knows it just comes with the territory.
"Last year we had big crop and low prices and this year we have no crops and high prices," Kjack said. "It's just kind of part of farming. You have no control over the weather so you just got to keep doing what's right and hopefully it works."
As Brad quietly finishes up his days in the field, he wonders about the future for his farming friends.
"Our weather pattern is changing, I don't know if you notice this, but it just seems like we have more storms. The weather can be 70 one day and 100 the next day. We just have more and more of that all time...It's going to take some water this year to get the crops going for next year. " Kjack said. "I just hope this isn't the beginning of it for the farmers. You can maybe go through it one year, but it's tough to keep going year after year."
Kjack walks away from the fields on sort of an off year, but with plenty of fishing and hunting in his future, he walks away happy.
"It'll be a different deal. I won't have to worry as much I guess."