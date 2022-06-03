SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Friends of Manito are preparing to open up the annual plant sale June 4.
You may be wondering what makes buying plants from this plant sale different compared to buying them from a major retailer like Home Depot or another hardware store, but it all has to do with the care that goes into raising them.
Every single plant at the Manito Park plant sale has been carefully raised from a baby plant and nurtured for months by local plant experts to make sure they will thrive in your garden. Gardeners have taken the time to inspect each plant, write out their tags and organize them to make sure the quality is the best.
The plant sale will open June 4 at 8 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. rain or shine. They have a variety of outdoor and house plants available and there will also be master gardeners available to answer questions.
Proceeds from the sale go to supporting Manito Park.