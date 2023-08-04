Right now the future of the Pac-12 — and the Apple Cup — is unknown and everything is changing by the minute.
The nine remaining teams left in the conference met with the CEO and athletic directors this morning regarding the media deal from Apple TV. It was going to pay teams around $20 million, but at the end of the day the deal was off the table.
Multiple reports say, of the nine administrators representing the school only two of them accepted the deal. We can guess that those teams were Oregon State and Washington State.
Once the vote was not agreed upon, that is when things began to spiral.
The University of Oregon and the University of Washington called the Big 10 conference and said we are in. They later informed the schools in the Pac-12 that they were headed to the Big 10.
The Big 10 will vote sometime today if they will accept both schools to play next season.
Last night, Arizona asked for permission from the Arizona Board of Regions to leave the Pac-12 to the Big 12 conference. According to multiple reports, they did not get that permission because Arizona State at this time has not filed anything to leave.
Everything has been changing constantly and we are still waiting to see what will happen over today and tomorrow.
We may see both Arizona and Arizona State leaving the Pac-12. There also may be a chance Utah might leave. We have not heard of reports of this so far, but we will stay updated on what these three schools decide.
Arizona has applied for the Big 12 conference, as of last night Arizona State and Utah have not.
If all of this unfolds there may only be four teams left in the Pac-12. The question now is, what does the Pac-12 do?
Right now, lets see what this means for Washington.
The University of Washington will not get a full deal from the Big 10 conference, reports say that they will be getting a half deal at least in the beginning. But this half deal is more than what the Pac-12 was willing to pay.
The Washington State Cougars are planning to sit and wait right now.
With this conference realignment there is a lot of things up in the air. What happens to all the rivalry games like Oregon v. Oregon State or the Apple Cup?
We may never see the Apple Cup again? The Washington Huskies may never play a game in Pullman again.
The rivalries in the state of Oregon and Washington may never happen again or may be played on a very limited basis.
In a couple of months, in Seattle we may see the Cougars and the Huskies for the final time together.
Things are changing constantly and we will be providing updates as soon as we learn more. Check back to stay up to date!