"Buy GameStop. Buy it then hold it. No matter what, hold it."
If you've been hearing that message or seeing things like "GME to the Moon!" over the past couple of days, you're either in a time machine stuck in the early 2000's, which if that's the case there's probably still better unknown companies to invest in.
But here we are in the 2021 and the stock of a brick and mortar store that sells video games and consoles is skyrocketing in price.
Why?
Well, in the simplest of terms:
Some hedge-funders decided to short Game Stop's stock - basically, betting on it to fail so they can make money.
They borrow the stock, then sell it and if all goes right, the stock goes down in price. Then they buy it back at a lower price and return it to the company. If they borrow a stock worth $5, then sell it and it drops to $3, and they buy that back, they return it to the company having made $2.
Some folks on social media noticed that a massive amount of Game Stop stock had been shorted so, they bought a bunch of shares, people caught on and joined in, which drove the price up.
As of Thursday, Wall Street investors have lost billions.
The surge has been building for weeks and on Wednesday the stock surged to nearly $400 a share and early Thursday morning was over $500 a share.
Game Stop (GME) was at around $20 a share just a couple of weeks ago and was sitting as low as $3.56 a share a year ago.
The surge was due in large part to commission-free trading apps like Robinhood and WeBull.
Wall Street isn't happy, but those who have joined the Reddit rebellion certainly don't have much sympathy for the rich getting the short end of the stick this time.
Thursday morning, however, the battle changed a bit.
Robinhood and other trading platforms like it suddenly decided they wouldn't let anyone buy any more "volatile" stocks like Game Stop, AMC, Nokia and BlackBerry.
The move didn't not sit well with amateur investors ready to dump more money into Game Stop Thursday morning.
"This is beyond absurd," Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted. "@FSCDems (The House Committee on Financial Services) need to have a hearing on Robinhood's market manipulation. They're blocking the ability to trade to protect Wall St. hedge funds, stealing millions of dollars from their users to protect people who've used the stock market as a casino for decades."
Is it market manipulation? With investors only allowed to sell their positions, Game Stop's stocks dropped significantly following the move.
I asked Co-Director and Instructor of Finance at the University of Idaho Professor Darek Nalle on Thursday what he thought on the topic of market manipulation and if there was a case to be made against companies like Robinhood.
"I don't believe it's manipulation. Certainly restricting folks from participating on that platform is that platform's decision," Nalle said. "People might not realize that Robinhood sells the order flow. That's how they make their money. Furthermore, in their user agreement it clearly states that Robinhood can liquidate any positions they deem to be too risky or volatile at any point in time."
"They're trying to protect their own business and to do that they need to keep their clients solid to keep coming back," Nalle added.
Still, the move to restrict buying the stocks only seemed to cause the redditors to dig their heels in more.
"I still wasn't going to buy in because I shy away from speculating on ultra risky stuff like this. But when Robinhood and all the other major brokerages colluded to cause a massive sell off, that's when it became a matter of principle," one redditor wrote. "I've watched all day as the stock has remained relatively stable on very little volume. People are holding despite Wall Street twisting your arm and trying to make you tap out by only allowing you to sell. It's a beautiful thing to see."
Professor Nalle says he expects to see market volatility through at least Friday and says the surge we're seeing is nothing new.
"In the end, the price is what it is and people have voted with the dollars," Nalle said. "I've seen this in lots of markets over many decades and history rhymes. We tend to learn financial literacy by getting burned unfortunately."
Where does it go from here?
Social media investors are still shouting their battle cry to hold positions and if you're able to, buy more.
Robinhood sent a notice to users after the markets closed Thursday.
"In light of extraordinary market conditions this week, we temporarily limited buying for certain securities this morning," the company said, even though it appeared the restricted buying altogether.
However, in the same notice, the company said Friday would be different.
"Starting tomorrow, we plan to allow limited buys of these securities. We'll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed."
Robinhood's full statement to their users reads in full:
"It’s been a tough day, and we’re grateful to you for being a Robinhood customer. In light of the extraordinary market conditions this week, we temporarily limited buying for certain securities this morning. Starting tomorrow, we plan to allow limited buys of these securities. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed.
This was a temporary decision made to best continue serving you, and was not an easy one to make. We know it’s led to frustration and confusion, and wanted to provide some clarity.
As a brokerage firm, we have many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment. These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today.
To be clear, this decision was not made on the direction of any market maker we route to or other market participants.
The past year in particular has shown us that the financial markets are for everyone—not just institutional investors and hedge funds. We’ve seen a new generation enter the market, and they’re sparking conversations about what it means to be an investor. We stand in support of you, our customers. Democratizing finance for all means giving more people access, not less.
We’ll keep monitoring market conditions and will update this Help Center article with the latest changes. We also published a blog post regarding today’s events.
Thank you again for being a Robinhood customer. We’re so grateful for your support.
Sincerely,
The Robinhood Team"