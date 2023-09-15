MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — On Aug. 18, the property at the top of Nike Hill west of Medical Lake was the first victim of the Gray Fire, as the heavy winds pushed the flames up the hill.
Approximately 80% of the structures on the lot were destroyed by the fire.
The Wheeler family purchased the property in 1979. Before the family bought the land, Nike Hill had been abandoned for years.
Nike Hill dates back to the Cold War era when it was used as a communications center. The military barracks, which are now charred, still stand.
"...the home was built in the barracks right over there. One long hallway, and then this [barrack] was the shop that my dad worked in," Tomi Wheeler, the owner of the property, said.
Tomi Wheeler lived on the property for the majority of her childhood.
During the Cold War, Washington became an important military defensive and deterrence location.
Around the state and around Spokane were military basing that included radars, long-range bombers and Nike Missiles.
When the Wheelers bought the lot, they created a business there called "Vintage Sales."
An episode of the Syfy series "Z Nation" was filmed on the property.
But, on Aug. 18, Wheeler received calls from friends regarding the property and her family's safety.
"I called the crew that I have working up here for security and clean up...because we were trying to clean up the lot right before the fire...and he said that the fire had hit the cars and that they had escaped. One of our security guys' houses didn't make it," Wheeler said.
The next steps for Tomi and the Wheeler family are to clean up the damages at the property.
Tomi Wheeler's father passed away about one year ago. She says that despite losing so much in the fire, the memories of the property and of her father will never be forgotten.
"When you watch your dad's legacy and the memories go up in flames, it's so hard...But, then when you watch your town go up in flames after it...you realize it's just stuff. That's all it is...stuff," Wheeler said.
The land is private property. The property has experienced significant thefts since the fire, and the family is increasing security measures to keep people away.