The Great Pumpkin Fest returns to downtown Spokane to raise money for the community

SPOKANE, Wash. - The third annual Great Pumpkin Fest starts today in the courtyard of Brick West Brewing in downtown Spokane with the goal of raising money to give back to the community.
The Great Pumpkin Fest was started by the Loera family at the beginning of the pandemic because they wanted to find a way to give back to kids in the community. They decided to use their dad, Javier's, farm in Moses Lake to grow 3000 pumpkins in the first year of the Great Pumpkin Fest. They brought thousands of pumpkins to Spokane, bringing the farm to the city.
Over the last two years they have raised a total of over $70,000 for local charities which include Bite2Go, the Love Your Neighbor Foundation and other local nonprofits.
"Yes, you can go to the store to get a pumpkin, but coming here to the Great Pumpkin Fest all of the proceeds go to charity," said Joshua Loera, the pumpkin cowboy and co-founder of the Great Pumpkin Fest.
This year, the Loera family grew 8,000 pumpkins in Moses Lake and brought them to the courtyard at Brick West Brewing to create a pumpkin patch in the middle of downtown Spokane.
"It made such a big impact and it was also surprising to me that pumpkins were such a big deal to people and to see the joy that they brought and also use it as a way to give back, it just made sense to keep going," said Adrian Loera, co-founder of the Great Pumpkin Fest.
This year they have also expanded the timeline of the Great Pumpkin Fest with two weekends at Brick West. They will also be selling pumpkins at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in north Spokane the weekend of Oct. 8th.
Pumpkin prices vary from $5-$10 depending on size.
A schedule for the Great Pumpkin Fest at Brick West can be found below:
Friday, September 30th (4:00 - 9:00pm)
- Event: 6:00 - 9:00, Line Dancing With Sandy
Saturday, October 1st (11:00 - 9:00pm)
- Event: 6:00 - 9:00, Zombie Crawl
Sunday, October 2nd (11:00 - 7:00pm)
- Family fun day: pumpkins, photo booth and more
Friday, October 7th (4:00 - 9:00pm)
- Event: 6:00 - 9:00, Line Dancing With Sandy
Saturday, October 8th (11:00 - 9:00pm)
- Event: 6:00 - 9:00, Country Night w/ Ryan Larsen Band
- Event: 12-5, Family Day & Kids Face Painting
Sunday, October 9th (11:00 - 7:00pm)
- Event 12-5, petting zoo with 2nd Chance Ranch Spokane