AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - One person is dead after an accident took place Tuesday morning on the construction site for the Spokane Tribe Casino’s new five-story hotel.
“The noise it made was unlike anything I’ve ever heard before,” Rick Bennett, the CEO of BioGone, said.
Bennett was on his way into the casino, which is right next door to the construction site, for a business meeting when he heard what he believes to be the accident take place. The commotion was loud.
“It was like a big explosion, and the ground just shook,” Bennett said.
The call came into the Airway Heights Police Department around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday; officers quickly responded, Airway Heights Fire and EMS soon to follow.
The confirmed information is sparce. The general manager of the casino, Javier Delarosa, and Airway Heights PD Chief Brad Richmond confirmed in a presser about three hours after the accident, that one construction worker was dead.
The identity of the victim has not been released; as to the question of additional injured victims, that has also not been confirmed.
“Spokane County chaplains have come out to assist us with notification of family and praying, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers,” Chief Richmond said.
The specifics of what led to the death, have also not been released. The coroner did come to the site, pick up the body, and leave.
Interestingly, Bennett’s company handles industrial accidents and biohazard clean up. He pointed out the irony of it all – he was going into the casino for a meeting regarding his business, then this industrial accident happens right before he walked through the door – hence, the loud boom and shaking ground.
“How ironic is that? I’m here wanting to talk about industrial accidents... and, here we are,” Bennett said.
Chief Richmond said this is an active investigation, more details are soon to come. As for the construction of the hotel, Delarosa said the hotel is set to open sometime later this year.