Graduation season is upon us and while the Class of 2020 may be looking toward the future, they're also looking into the past.
Friday morning, Seniors from Ferris, Lewis and Clark and Gonzaga Prep returned to their old stomping grounds at Hamblen Elementary before they graduate this weekend.
Among the group of returning kids were eight girls who have been close friends since the beginning of their education, a group known as "The Hamblen 8".
Seniors across the country are capping off what has been an odd year, to say the least.
"I'm just really thankful that we've been able to stay friends throughout these times," Senior Olivia Schwartz said.
"I'm just super grateful for all of these girls and it's still awesome we still keep in touch," Senior Lily Michael echoed.
Not only have the girls been able to stay friends during their unprecedented Senior year, they've been friends since elementary school. Sure, they've drifted apart a bit as each has found their own way and interests in their adolescence.
Some even moved to different schools like Gwyneth Corrales who transferred to G-Prep for her Junior and Senior year.
"Of course! Had to!" Corrales said when asked about making it back to Hamblen on Friday with her seven friends.
"I feel like friendships like these are super long-lasting," Senior Lauren Achenbach said. "We just kind of stay connected."
Their friendship has certainly endured, but before they could move on to the next phase, they had one more thing they needed to do together: Take a picture.
One of the girls found a photo of the group at their 6th grade graduation from Hamblen and decided to follow up on an idea they had when they took it.
"When we took it, we all decided, 'Oh, we should totally recreate this in high school!" Achenbach said.
"We just made a group chat and said, 'Let's do it!' and set a time and a date," Bryn VanMansum said.
"We don't have anywhere else to be," Ellie Brueggemeier jokingly added, referring to the COVID-19 restrictions that have plagued their senior year.
So getting together one more time before graduating high school, The Hamblen 8 took their positions, each girl careful to accurately reenact their pose from six years ago and snapped another memory they will take with them on their next journey.
The photo gave the parents of the girls another reason to tear during an already emotional weekend.
"These little moments that we can just take in and have some memories of the old times and what they've been through and how much they've accomplished and how resilient they've been, it's fantastic," mother Julie Holland said. "It's been amazing to watch them all just become independent young women."
Although all of the girls are heading off to different colleges, one long chapter may be over, but another in their book of friendship is just beginning.
"We're probably going to grow apart, but we're gonna see each other at reunions, ya know, we're gonna see each other," VanMansum said before adding another important life event to look forward to. "Maybe weddings? I don't know!"
"A lot of our families will still be in Spokane and it will always be home for us no matter where we end up," Grace Kaplicky added.
And they'll always have at least one precious memory they can recreate and add onto as the years progress: A photo of them, together, outside of Hamblen Elementary.
Congratulations to the "Hamblen 8" and the entire graduating class of 2020!
