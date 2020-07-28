The heat is here to stay! Well, at least for this week. In fact, it's looking like we could hit the triple digits here in Spokane before the end of the work week. We haven't seen temperatures in the hundreds since August 10th of 2018 when we hit 102°.
A Heat Advisory remains in place for Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest until 8:00pm Friday as we are going to see daytime highs in the mid 90's to low 100's. Heat like this means you need to remember to take the proper precautions to avoid heat related illness. Please make sure you are well versed in the symptoms for heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Heat stroke is an emergency and you need to call 911.
Back through much of Central Washington and the LC Valley an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service today. Heat index values in the 104-109° range are anticipated. This again means the proper precautions need to be taken. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water, dressing in light/loose clothing, avoiding the sun, and being mindful of pets, children and elderly people. If you do have to be outdoors see if you can make it happen during the early morning hours. Of course, if outside you should be taking plenty of breaks in the air conditioning or shade.
To the south of us we do have Red Flag Warnings in place due to fire concerns. We are seeing some thunderstorm activity. These storms could create new fires and breezy conditions would cause those fires to spread rapidly. The breeze we are seeing here in Spokane is expected to calm down as we head through the night.
