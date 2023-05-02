Leslie Lowe
Highs will hold in the 80's through Thursday and then all bets are off as a system moves in overnight Thursday into Friday delivering rain, thunderstorms and a good 20 degree drop in temperatures as we head into the upper 50's and low 60's to wrap up the work week.  
 
The weekend forecast is a complete 180 from this past weekend with highs in the upper 50's and low 60's with scattered showers through Saturday and spotty showers expected on Bloomsday Sunday. 

