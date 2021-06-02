Heat advisories will remain in place through Thursday evening as temperatures soar once again into the mid to upper 90's and 100's.
High pressure will begin to shift eastward by Thursday, opening the door for a cold front to sweep across the Pacific northwest late Friday into Saturday. Winds will be the biggest player with this system, with gust in the Basin upwards of 30-40 mph. Following dry and hot conditions this could allow for the potential of blowing dust through the first half of the weekend for central Washington.
Temperatures will also take a big dive, dropping from the 90's to the 60's by the second half of the weekend.