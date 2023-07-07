The HEAT is on with the possibility for lingering afternoon thunderstorms over the Cascades and northern mountains of Washington and Idaho. Daytime highs are expected to hold in the mid to upper 90s with parts of the Basin and the Yakima Valley seeing triple digits.
A quick hitting system will slide in overnight Sunday into Monday bringing a good chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Showers look limited with this system, resulting in dry lightning and the potential for new fire starts and elevated fire danger. We'll continue to follow this system very closely and keep you updated on any fire watches or red flag warnings that may pop up as a result of these storms.
Find a place to cool off, pay close attention to burn bans in our area, be SAFE and have a great weekend!