Leslie Lowe
A ridge of high pressure will continue to amplify throughout the week, driving daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits and overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend. 
National weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of the upper Columbia basin, Waterville plateau and Wenatchee Valley for Wednesday through Friday, as highs are expected to reach into the upper 90's to 105° and overnight lows offering very little relief in the 60's and 70's.
We will see plenty of sunshine, with no rain expected through the 7-day. The upside to these dry and hot conditions is that the winds remain light, keeping fire concerns to a minimum.

