Brrrrr, it's cold out there! Highs today will be about 15° below average, only reaching into the upper 30's and low to mid 40's. Light snow will linger south of Spokane, CDA and the Palouse, with heavier snow expected in Montana and the northern plains. It will not be as windy, but does remain breezy throughout the day. The winds along with those below average temperatures will be biting, so bundle up, also cover up those sensitive plants, overnight lows are dipping into the low 20's.
Our Spring roller coaster continues with another system moving in Thursday night that will continue to deliver another round of light snow and or a rain/snow mix into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly head back up towards the end of the week as temperatures slowly crawl back into the 50's for Easter Sunday and finally 60's to kick off next week.