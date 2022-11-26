PULLMAN, Wash. - It's Apple Cup Saturday, and the Huskies of the University of Washington and the Cougars of Washington State University know this isn't just any college football game.
WSU coach Jake Dickert said you can feel the passion of this rivalry when you speak with former players.
"You just hear those moments, and you can feel those guys tense up," said Dickert. "Sometimes it isn't the result as much as it is the passion for the game."
UW has dominated the series since it began, winning 74 times in the 113 meetings between the two schools.
Husky coach Kalen DeBoer says the past doesn't matter today.
"It's the bragging rights, you know, and how you feel about it is always a question, how excited are you," said DeBoer, "of course, the history of it, everyone wants to make sure you understand this game and that game."
The Cougars broke a losing streak against the Huskies in 2021 in dominating fashion, culminating with quarterback Jayden de Laura planting the WSU flag in the field at Husky Stadium. The Cougars will look to relive that magic this year at Martin Stadium, while the Huskies are seeking revenge.
This year, UW will have its hands filled with WSU quarterback Cam Ward. The Incarnate Word transfer has been electric for the Cougars, throwing for 2,772 yards, 21 touchdowns and only eight interceptions this year, according to data collected by ESPN.
But WSU's stout defense will be going up against one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12, UW's Michael Penix Jr. The Indiana transfer has completed more than two-thirds of his passes for 3,869 yards, 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions, per ESPN.
As of Friday, UW had an outside chance to make the Pac-12 championship, but a UCLA win over Cal eliminated them from contention.
Now, the Huskies have a chance to play spoiler for their other rival, the Oregon Ducks. If UW wants to block the Ducks from playing in Las Vegas next week, they need Oregon State to beat Oregon, Utah to beat Colorado, and they need to beat the Cougars on Saturday.
You can stream our live coverage on the game this morning by clicking here.