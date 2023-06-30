SPOKANE, Wash. – With Summer here and temperatures rising, staying hydrated is essential.
Amanda Belote is a mom of three under ten in Spokane and says outdoor activities are always a part of their summer routine. And with the hotter season here, she has one goal for her family, "keep them cool, keep them hydrated, keep them healthy."
The Spokane Regional Health District says while you shouldn't be worried, you should be aware.
According to Dr. Francisco Velázquez, the Health Officer for the Spokane Regional Health District, "If we do a few things that are fairly simple, anyone can do it. We can certainly enjoy the beautiful outdoors."
Dr. Velázquez added that the key to keeping safe and hydrated starts before you step out in the sun, "The way to do it is not to drink tons of water at the moment. It's actually to start hydrating before you go outdoors."
However, if you find yourself feeling off while you're out in the sun, the Mayo Clinic says there are a few symptoms you should look out for:
- Extreme thirst
- Less frequent urination
- Dark-colored urine
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Confusion
How is Belote battling dehydration this summer? She says preparation is key, " the kids have a 40 oz water bottle so we'll fill them with ice and water and take them everywhere with us."