Weather Alert

...Gusty west winds and very dry conditions Saturday... .West winds will increase Friday night into Saturday and peak Saturday afternoon and evening in Central and Eastern Washington. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions may lead to rapid spread of new fires. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, COLVILLE RESERVATION, METHOW VALLEY, EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN, PALOUSE, SNAKE RIVER, AND SPOKANE AREA... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin - Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidities: 10 to 18 percent. * Impacts: Rapid fire spread with any new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&