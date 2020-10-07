Roughly 355,000 ballots are going out in Spokane County this election and you might think that with that many ballots going out there's no way they can verify your signature.
Well, they - as in the Spokane County Elections Office - can, and they do.
Of the approximate 355,000 ballots going out, Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton expects nearly a 90 percent return rate, which would be recording-breaking. Counting the expected 320,000 ballots starts with your signature.
"We compare the signature that's on the envelope with the signature on file in the voter registration record," Dalton said on Wednesday.
On the return envelope for your ballot, on the back next to your signature, you'll find a barcode and your information. Your ballot is received and put through a machine that scans that barcode and your signature.
If an envelope doesn't have a signature, a letter is sent out to the voter based on the information on the envelope letting them know they forgot to sign.
If you do sign, it's important you take it seriously.
When you buy a bottle of soda and flippantly sign the pad at the counter all willy-nilly with a few scribbles, or actually the name "Willy Nilly", it might not seem like a big deal because it almost always goes through, but this is an election, not a bottle of Mountain Dew and it's important you sign your ballot right.
"We're not looking for a perfect match," Dalton said. "We're looking for those points that are similar or dissimilar and based on that, a human makes the decision."
If an election worker, all of whom have trained with the Washington State Patrol, sees a signature that doesn't look right compared to what's on file, it's flagged and then more people take a look at it. If it doesn't match, a letter goes out to the voter within 24 hours to let them know there's a problem and gives them options to resolve it.
How often are these flagged signatures actually people trying to game the system and vote for someone else?
Dalton said they expect anywhere from .05 percent to one percent of ballots to have signatures issues, or about 3200 this year. Many of those issues can usually be resolved by the voter. However, Dalton said about half of those ballots could be people trying to vote as someone else.
A common reason for that? You moved and forgot to update your information.
"You have a new occupant in an apartment and the ballot comes for the previous occupant and they think they're going to get away with it, so they mark the ballot, do a little scribble and send it in," Dalton said.
But guess what forgers? It won't work. Dalton said between the computer and the humans checking the ballots, it'll get weeded out and won't count. So don't waste your time.
Other reasons for discrepancies?
Maturity and age. People's signatures change over time. Think about the way you signed your name in high school compared to now. Different right? I know it is for me and not just because my name never officially became "Mr. Tiffani Amber Thiessen" but because you just get into different habits.
Other factors include the writing utensil. Perhaps you used a regular for your voter registration and a big, fat Sharpie for your ballot. Things are going to look different.
So make sure you're signing as you normally do (or at least how you signed when you registered to vote) and if you need to update your signature, address, or other voter information, head to votewa.gov. You can also track your ballot on that site and watch it go through the process of being counted and see if it got hung up anywhere.
Ballots will go out in Spokane County on Friday, October 9, 2020. You have until 8pm on Election to get it postmarked or into a ballot drop box, though Dalton said if you know who you're voting for already, filling out your ballot and returning it as soon as possible will help move things along in what is expected to be an unprecedented year.
