SPOKANE, Wash. - The job of a firefighter seems fairly obvious: they put out fires. However, the ins and outs of how they accomplish that are not as well-known and vary often, depending on the fire type and its behavior.
Each fire is a different situation and provides unique challenges, but priorities for firefighters stay the same. And it begins with the goal of preserving that which money can never replace — life.
As soon as crews arrive to a new scene, they begin looking for any people or animals who are in danger. If it is a housefire, they will first check to see if anybody is still inside and prioritize evacuating anyone who is.
After they've checked for people and pets, firefighters will evaluate the building or terrain, as well as any surrounding structures, working to cover nearby buildings exposed to the fire and prevent the flames from spreading.
Crews will then work to fight the fire until it is extinguished, they can no longer safely remain on scene, or the structure succumbs to the fire.
When it comes to wildfires, firefighters work to contain the fire by establishing a perimeter to stop the growth. This can be done a number of different ways, one of which is by sending a bulldozer to dig a ditch around the fire, removing fuel sources and — hopefully — stopping it in it's tracks.
Once firefighters have contained the blaze, they work to put it out, one section at a time.
During this phase, 911 calls from people directing firefighters to the biggest flames are extremely helpful. So, as the saying goes: if you see something, say something!
District manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Eric Keller, said firefighters will always do their best to protect you.
"Wildfires are going to happen," Keller said. "People need to make sure that they're doing whatever they can to provide space around their buildings and we're gonna work with the fire district to make sure that we protect life, safety, property, and values."
If you're not sure how susceptible your house is to wildfires, there are resources available to help you assess your yard and lower your risk. Visit the Spokane Conservation District's Firewise page for more details!
