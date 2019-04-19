Peepza

There are a couple of pictures floating around the internet showing peeps included on a pizza as a topping. Its been dubbed "Peepza". 

There are not, however, any pictures of anyone actually trying it. 

For now it appears it can be added to the pile of internet food debates like Milk Coke and Avacado Toast. 

But the question is still out there - Would you try it? 

