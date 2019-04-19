There are a couple of pictures floating around the internet showing peeps included on a pizza as a topping. Its been dubbed "Peepza".
There are not, however, any pictures of anyone actually trying it.
For now it appears it can be added to the pile of internet food debates like Milk Coke and Avacado Toast.
But the question is still out there - Would you try it?
I'm about to riot...— Courtney K 📢 (@The_Games_Afoot) April 19, 2019
Now I’m really craving Peepza after SQ’s status earlier. @PEEPSBrand, please deliver 🐥🍕❤️ pic.twitter.com/K13kmxM0h0— Cathy ლ(´ڡ`ლ)✨ (@catherinewave) April 18, 2019
Behold the peepza!! 😝 @GordonRamsay and you thought pineapple on pizza was bad. https://t.co/QiJKI7DRbF— Vickie (@bicdelou) April 19, 2019