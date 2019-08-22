The internet swoons to adopt large cat at Philadelphia animal shelter

A very large cat at an animal shelter in Philadelphia broke their website after the internet swoons to adopt Mr. B.
The Morris Animal Shelter posted photos of Mr. B asking people to adopt him, and the post went somewhat viral. The shelter’s website crashed due to the amount of people who wanted to adopt the kitty.
The shelter said he weighs 26 pounds and noted he is generally big boned but should lose a few pounds for health reasons.
OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love: https://t.co/v8aB6PzBbL. Please RT to help this sad-eyed guy find happiness! pic.twitter.com/tquRuvRaws— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 22, 2019