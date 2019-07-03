The Bahamas island used to promote Fyre Festival can now be yours for $11.8 million.
Back in 2017, Fyre Fest was promoted as a high-end music festival that was co-founded by Ja Rule and Billy McFarland. The festival came under fire after what they promised was now delivered.
According to USA Today, the private island Saddle Back Cray was used in promotional videos which featured models including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Even though the island was used to promote the event, the actual event did not take place on Saddle Back Cray.
The island featured in promotional materials for the infamous Fyre Festival has been listed for sale for almost $12 million. https://t.co/NqrvBJBiUF— CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) July 3, 2019
According to the real estate listing, the island features seven beaches, a main house, and a few cottages.