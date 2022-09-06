SPOKANE, Wash. - "It's putting hope within reach. It's putting an end to what feels like a situation that could never end," Aaron LeBlanc said that's the reason why he volunteers for The Jonah Project.
 
Across the country, more than 16,000 people were victims of human trafficking in 2020. The Jonah Project is trying to help change that, through education and care.
 
How serious of an issue is sex and labor trafficking in the Spokane area? Well, in 2020 the Managing Director for the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy in Seattle said it's a very serious problem. In 2019, a local victims advocate told us human trafficking takes place every day in Spokane.
 
That's why organizations like The Jonah Project are so important.
 
"It's one of those things nobody wants to talk about it. Nobody wants to sit and have one of these tough conversations about what's going on in this city," LeBlan said.
 
"There's an overwhelming need that people aren't even aware of just right here in the backyard," Catherine Reynolds with Daybreak Youth Services said.
 
Human trafficking can happen to anyone anywhere. In fact, an average of 15 children or women are sold for sex every day in the U.S.   
 
"The people that kidnapped me stole my identification," one victim said.
 
This victim who wishes to stay anonymous was lured out of Spokane to Michigan from someone online.
 
"Was abducted for almost four years," she said.
 
The Jonah Project helped not only get her an ID and fly her home but provide clothes and therapy so she can start to live a normal life.
 
"Made a world of difference," she said.
 
Opening Spokane's first 24-hour resource hotline, and first safe houses, The Jonah Project is always available and ready to help.
 
"We've helped hundreds of people this year and one of those was a teenage girl who was being physically abused by her family. She was too scared to talk to the police about it but she did tell us," Michelina Cozzetto, the lead advocate for The Jonah Project, said.
 
Human trafficking is responsible for more than $50 billion a year in revenue, more than Google, Starbucks and Nike combined.
 
Victims and victim advocates say enough is enough.
 
"These secrets need to die in the light of exposure and whatever we can do to bring more awareness to the situation is what our heart was for," LeBlanc said.
 
"This whole situation is terrible and people need to care about it. Something needs to get done," another nameless volunteer said.
 
KHQ is holding a telethon with The Jonah Project on Sept. 17. So stay tuned.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!