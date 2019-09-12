The Lands Council hosts 16th Annual Spokane River Clean-up

For the past 16 years, hundreds of people have donated time to the Lands Council annual Spokane River Clean-up. This year's event is on Saturday, September 14 at 9 a.m.
According to the event website, the clean-up locations will cover Spokane Valley, the University District, the downtown River Gorge area, and Riverside State Park.
In 2018, 600 volunteers removed four-tons of debris.
Online registration is closed, but if you wish to get involved, volunteers can join at 9:30 a.m. at High Bridge Park on Saturday, September 14.