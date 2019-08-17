The Latest: Police seize weapons from Portland protesters

UPDATE: 

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested at least 13 people during demonstrations by right-wing groups and antifascist counter protesters that have continued for hours.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones said at least one person was taken to a hospital Saturday and three others evaluated by medics. She said all the injuries were minor.

The demonstrators were met by a huge police presence of more than two dozen local, state and federal agencies. Police used concrete barriers and closed bridges to try to keep the rival groups separated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland, Oregon, say they've seized weapons such as metal and wooden poles, bear spray and shields from multiple groups at a right-wing rally and counter protest in the city.

Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys and Three Percenters militia group began gathering late Saturday morning. Some wore body armor and helmets. Meanwhile black clad, helmet and face-mask wearing anti-fascist protesters also were among the hundreds on the streets.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are in the city for the Saturday morning rally.

Tags