UPDATE:
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested at least 13 people during demonstrations by right-wing groups and antifascist counter protesters that have continued for hours.
Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones said at least one person was taken to a hospital Saturday and three others evaluated by medics. She said all the injuries were minor.
The demonstrators were met by a huge police presence of more than two dozen local, state and federal agencies. Police used concrete barriers and closed bridges to try to keep the rival groups separated.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police in Portland, Oregon, say they've seized weapons such as metal and wooden poles, bear spray and shields from multiple groups at a right-wing rally and counter protest in the city.
Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys and Three Percenters militia group began gathering late Saturday morning. Some wore body armor and helmets. Meanwhile black clad, helmet and face-mask wearing anti-fascist protesters also were among the hundreds on the streets.
More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are in the city for the Saturday morning rally.