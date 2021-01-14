UPDATE 1/15 9:00 PM
Coeur d'Alene Public Schools will resume classes tomorrow, with the exception of Venture High School and Hayden Elementary, which still remain without power.
Venture High School and Hayden Meadows Elementary School remain without power tonight. As a result, there will be no school again tomorrow at either of those schools. (All other schools will be open Friday.) Crews are working long hours to repair damage from Wednesday's storm and restore service. We will monitor these efforts through the weekend and provide you an update before Tuesday, our next scheduled school day.
Spokane Public Schools has announced that they will be resuming classes on Friday, January 15, following two days of cancellation due to power outages and wind damage.
The school will also be reuming Express and SPS Day Camps as well.
UPDATE 1/14 2:22PM
Avista is working around the clock to get power restored. They just released this chart, showing when they expect power to be restored to your neighborhood.
While we continue to assess damage, we are able to provide initial estimated restoration times by service or geographic area. These estimated restoration times are not specific to individual customer homes or businesses, and actual restoration times may be shorter or longer.— Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) January 14, 2021
Avista cautioned that the times are for geographic areas, not specific homes or businesses. So it may take crews may restore power soon or it may take them longer depending on where you live.
UPDATE 1/14 11:28AM
Thousands of people are without power following Wednesday windstorm. On Thursday morning, Avista said it could be several days before power is restored to everyone.
They are bringing in additional resources, but are warning customers to prepare to be without power for an extended amount of time.
You can read their full statement here:
"Avista continues restoration efforts following windstorm. Company will provide an update on estimated restoration times after additional assessments are complete.
Crews made progress as they worked throughout the night to continue to assess widespread damage and restore outages caused by Wednesday’s significant windstorm.
Assessment and restoration efforts continue in the light of day Thursday, as additional damage and outage incidents continue to be uncovered. At the peak of the storm, the windstorm matched the speeds of the historic 2015 storm.
All available resources are working the outages, including line crews, 32 contract crews and 19 vegetation management crews. An additional 7 mutual aid crews from utilities outside the area that will arrive today to support the restoration.
The storm caused damage to both the transmission and distribution systems, with the primary damage involving trees coming into contact with lines and bringing wires down.
Crews continue to navigate downed trees and debris in the midst of the restoration efforts, as well as rugged terrain in some areas, adding complexity in assessing the full extent of the damage. The continuing assessments and repairs will be time-consuming.
Avista will provide an update on estimated restoration times after additional assessments are complete. Aiding in these assessments on Thursday will be helicopter patrols of transmission lines that remain out.
These helicopter assessments were challenging on Wednesday due to the duration of the sustained strong winds, and they will provide important information needed to identify estimated restoration times.
With the extent of the damage, we anticipate some customers will be out of power for multiple days, and we encourage them to prepare for this.
We understand this unknown can be challenging and frustrating, and we are committed to getting you this information and restoring your power as quickly and safely as we can.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
All of Avista's crews will be working around the clock to restore 3,400 plus outages impacting 70,000 customers.
Avista's Director of Operations, David Howell, said there is no estimated restoration time for the outages. Howell said the estimated restoration time will be assessed and given after the wind stops.
Howell said restoring all the power will be a multi-day event.
Howell said there is no priority list but crews will restore power to critical infrastructure first, such as hospitals and water systems.
During the 2015 windstorm, Avista has over 180,000 customers without power. Wind gusts on Wednesday have reached speeds seen in 2015.
Customers who are facing outages can file a claim for food spoilage.
According to Avista, a fully stocked freezer will keep food frozen for two days, a half-full freezer will keep food frozen for one day and a refrigerator will keep food cold for four hours.
Claims can be filed here.
Avista also wants to remind the public to not drive over downed powerlines.
