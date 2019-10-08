WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats have subpoenaed Gordon Sondland, the U.S. European Union ambassador, after he failed to show up at a scheduled deposition Tuesday morning.
The deposition was scheduled as part of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Sondland was an intermediary as Trump appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family.
Three House committees are demanding that Sondland appear at a deposition Oct. 16. They are also demanding that he produce documents, including communications from his personal device that have been turned over to the State Department but not to Congress.
Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he would "love" to send Sondland, but that the Democrats proceedings are "totally compromised." The White House says the administration will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, calling it "illegitimate."
