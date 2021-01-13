UPDATE Jan. 13, 11:40 AM:
WSDOT crews have moved the pole off the freeway near the Maple Street on-ramp.
All lanes of traffic are open.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Jan. 13 11:25 AM:
The right lane of westbound I-90 near the Maple Street on-ramp is blocked by a downed pole.
WSDOT is asking drivers to please use caution while on the roads.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE Jan. 13, 11:00 AM:
Two lanes of westbound I-90 are closed west of the US 2 interchange due to downed powerlines.
According to the Washington State Department of Transpiration, the incident was reported by Washington State Patrol.
WSDOT teams are waiting for utility crews to respond.
There is no estimated time for when both lanes will reopen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.