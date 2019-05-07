UPDATE: Moscow Police say the suspicious device was a broken clock.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSCOW. ID - Moscow police are staging for a report of a suspicious device near 8th St. and Jefferson near downtown Moscow.
This is near Gritman Medical Center and White Pine Baptist Church.
The Moscow Police say the Spokane Police Bomb Squad has been called into help and they are expected to arrive on the scene shortly.
This is the 3rd suspicious device in the Palouse over the last week. Last week, a device was found in the front yard of a home on Almon Street. Another was found over the weekend in Pullman.