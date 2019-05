Watch again

Spokane Police are investigating a possible first-degree murder case following the discovery of a body in Browne's Addition.

Police say that Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m., a man called officers to report he'd just discovered his son's body.

According to the court documents, the father said he'd attempted to contact his son, Jeffrey Stephens for 10 days. When he finally went to the apartment where Stephens was staying, on West 2nd Ave. in Browne's Addition, he found his son dead underneath a blanket.

According to Stephens' father, his son had struggled with drug addiction issues, but he believed his son had been clean for several years. Still, court documents say that officers found a baggie in the bathroom that they believe contained methamphetamine.

Court documents say that Stephens did not have a roommate, but the back door was unlocked, which officers found concerning. Court documents say that the circumstances of his death are not known at this time. The Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy on Stephens' body to determine a cause of death.

Law enforcement always investigates the discovery of a body as a homicide until they have evidence that shows otherwise.