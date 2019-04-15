VIDEO: Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is burning

THE LATEST: 

NBC National News reports that the structure of the Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved despite a massive fire. 

The fire caused the roof to collapse, destroyed a spire and spread to the buildings' two towers. The destroyed spire contained major artifacts, including what was believed to be Jesus Christs' crown of thorns. 

 Four hundred firefighters came to the aid of the burning building. 

"It's been 800 years that the Cathedral watches over Paris," Camille Pascal told media. "Happy and unfortunate events for centuries have been marked by the bells of Notre Dame."

No deaths have been reported from the fire. 

Officials still have yet to determine the full damage and the cause of the fire. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

French media is reporting that the entire frame of Notre Dame Cathedral is burning. Witnesses on the ground were also reporting that the roof has collapsed. 

The fire started just after 7:00pm local time, about an hour after it was closed for visitors. 

Witnesses from around the world are posting video and images on twitter. Smoke and flames can be seen billowing from the building. 

One witness, watching from her hotel room, said she saw the spire fall. 

French President Macron is on his way to the scene. French media was reporting the fire was started because of construction. 

A reporter for NBC news said that firefighters are trying their best, but the flames continue to grow. 

According to CNN, The fire department is trying to control a “terrible fire” that’s broke out at Notre Dame cathedral, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo tweeted: 

“A terrible fire is underway at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The fire brigade are trying to control the fire. We are mobilized locally in close connection with church authorities. I ask everyone to respect the security perimeter.”
President Trump tweeted: 
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!
ND Pic

The house of worship, with roots dating back to 1160, is considered one of the world's greatest examples of French Gothic architecture.

