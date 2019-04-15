THE LATEST:
NBC National News reports that the structure of the Notre Dame Cathedral has been saved despite a massive fire.
The fire caused the roof to collapse, destroyed a spire and spread to the buildings' two towers. The destroyed spire contained major artifacts, including what was believed to be Jesus Christs' crown of thorns.
Four hundred firefighters came to the aid of the burning building.
"It's been 800 years that the Cathedral watches over Paris," Camille Pascal told media. "Happy and unfortunate events for centuries have been marked by the bells of Notre Dame."
No deaths have been reported from the fire.
Officials still have yet to determine the full damage and the cause of the fire.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
French media is reporting that the entire frame of Notre Dame Cathedral is burning. Witnesses on the ground were also reporting that the roof has collapsed.
The fire started just after 7:00pm local time, about an hour after it was closed for visitors.
Witnesses from around the world are posting video and images on twitter. Smoke and flames can be seen billowing from the building.
One witness, watching from her hotel room, said she saw the spire fall.
La flèche de #NotreDame, en flammes, s'effondre https://t.co/1zqzJ3gzCu pic.twitter.com/Tw7dD8U6Y3— Paris Match (@ParisMatch) April 15, 2019
French President Macron is on his way to the scene. French media was reporting the fire was started because of construction.
Notre-Dame de Paris en proie aux flammes. Émotion de toute une nation. Pensée pour tous les catholiques et pour tous les Français. Comme tous nos compatriotes, je suis triste ce soir de voir brûler cette part de nous.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 15, 2019
A reporter for NBC news said that firefighters are trying their best, but the flames continue to grow.
BREAKING: A massive fire has erupted at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. pic.twitter.com/Nlhx0U9H9r— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2019
#notredame pic.twitter.com/FgU3uAr3PJ— cristina casacuberta (@ccasacub) April 15, 2019
Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019
According to CNN, The fire department is trying to control a “terrible fire” that’s broke out at Notre Dame cathedral, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo tweeted:
“A terrible fire is underway at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The fire brigade are trying to control the fire. We are mobilized locally in close connection with church authorities. I ask everyone to respect the security perimeter.”
President Trump tweeted:
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!
So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019
Before the news breaks, the Notre Dame is on fire. pic.twitter.com/fhSNcznCG2— Ashley (@AshhHuntington) April 15, 2019
This is awful, Notre Dame is on fire pic.twitter.com/CaDEMvPSsa— Nada Bakos (@nadabakos) April 15, 2019
The house of worship, with roots dating back to 1160, is considered one of the world's greatest examples of French Gothic architecture.