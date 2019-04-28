SPOKANE, Wash. - Lime will be making a return to Spokane streets in about two weeks.
Our partners with The Spokesman-Review report Lime, the purveyor of the green scooters that were found throughout Spokane last fall, will be returning to the Lilac City on May 13.
After running a 74-day pilot program, policymakers spent the winter and early spring hammering out details to regulate the vehicles' use.
The Spokane City Council will vote on a contract with Lime Sunday, April 28, laying the groundwork for the California-based company's scooters and electric-assist bikes to return in time for Bike-to-Work Week.
Things will look pretty similar to when the Lime trial was underway; The bikes and scooters will cost $1 to unlock and 15 cents per each minute of use. However, this time, there will be a lot more of them.
Last year, and average of 550 Lime vehicles were in Spokane a day. When they return, there could be 1,500 or more of them.
The city has also passed rules outlawing their use on downtown sidewalks. Helmet laws have also been loosened, allowing users to ride Lime vehicles without head protection.
The scooters will also have mechanisms that slow them to 7 mph while in Riverfront Park.