COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- A new twist in the ongoing saga involving North Idaho College: The so-called 'Macomber Report' was released publicly on Tuesday afternoon.
Board members voted to release it to the public at a contentious board meeting Monday night. The report is an investigation by North Idaho College's new attorney into the hiring, firing, reinstating, and nullification of NIC President Dr. Nick Swayne.
Dr. Swayne was hired to replace outgoing president Rick MacLennan in June of 2022. His salary at that time was $230,000 per year. In December he was put on leave, although this report does not detail the reasons why, and we have not heard any specifics on why.
While Swayne was on leave, the board hired Greg South to be NIC's President, with a salary slightly larger than Swayne's at $235,000 per year.
Swayne sued to be reinstated, and in March a Judge sided with him, saying that because there was never any specific reason for Swayne being put on leave, he should be reinstated while the litigation plays out. Thus, Swayne was reinstated and Greg South was put on leave. Both received, and continue to receive paychecks.
When Swayne was put on leave, NIC's Board of Trustees hired Art Macomber to investigate his contract. The 173 page Macomber Report is the result of that investigation, which, to date, has cost more than $50,000.
The report includes emails sent by NIC staff and board members, transcripts of board meetings, and interviews that Macomber himself conducted with various people who were related to Swayne's hiring. He concludes that while Nick Swayne was publicly hired by the Board of Trustees on June 22, the actual hiring took place in secret with phone calls between several board members, which violated Idaho's public meeting law.
He adds that not only was Swayne's hiring illegal, his contract was illegal too.
The Macomber report says that Swayne's contract says that the board needs 4 out 5 board members to agreet to fire him, but Idaho law, according to Macomber, requires only 3 out of 5. Macomber believes it's illegal to force the board to make a super-majority, and not a simple majority.
He suggests that an option for the board would be to admit that they hired Swayne in violation of Idaho law, thereby resetting the presidential search back to zero. By implication, this would pave the way for the board to move forward with Greg South, or someone else, as president.
At Monday's board meeting, the board did vote 3-2 to admit to hiring Swayne in violation of Idaho state law. But the reality of the situation is that it doesn't matter what they voted. The deadline to "cure" or "change" a board vote is 30 days. This open meeting violation happened in June of 2022, nearly 200 days ago.
So as of now, Nick Swayne remains NIC's acting president, Greg South remains on leave, and all of this dysfunction is playing out a day before evaluators arrive on campus to review the college's progress ahead of their final decision about NIC's accreditation in June.