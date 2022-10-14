The magic of recycling: Spokane holding a Recycles Poster Contest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County students grades K-8 are invited to take place in this years Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System.
The goal for this years theme is to "educate county residents on the importance of reducing waste as we work towards conserving resources by giving new life to recyclables," said Kristine Major, the Solid Waste Education Coordinator.
Fifteen posters will be selected to construct the 2023 Spokane Recycles Calendar. Students are encouraged to enter individually or as part of their class.
Rules for the contest are: Posters must be on standard letter-sized paper, oriented horizontally (landscape), and drawn in colored pencils, markers, or crayons. No 3-D collages will be accepted.
To fill out a submission form click here. Posters must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Spokane’s Waste to Energy facility located at 2900 S. Geiger Blvd., Spokane WA 99224.
For additional information on the importance of recycling, click here.