Scattered showers are looking to continue through the afternoon before things clear out late tonight. The chance for thunderstorm activity does continue too. We could see dangerous cloud to ground lightning, small hail, downpours and gusty winds. Those downpours are a concern this week as potential flooding is something we are keeping a close eye on. The National Weather Service has actually issued a Flood Watch in place until Friday for the Okanogan River near Tonasket.
Sustained winds around 15mph will be around as we make our way through a breezy afternoon. We could see gusts around 20-25mph, so if you have any loose objects outside you will want to secure those.
Temperatures today look to be warmer than yesterday finishing out in the low to mid 60's before dropping to the 40's tonight. For your Thursday conditions are looking very similar to today. On the bright side, we could see a brief break from the messy weather and a return of sunny skies Saturday.
