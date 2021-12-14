SPOKANE, Wash. - Top experts in real estate recently came together to discuss Spokane's housing crisis. The group, called the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE), published a report detailing the problem and possible solutions.
The Spokane Association of Realtors reached out to the CRE to study the issue in Spokane and over the course of about a week, experts closely examined the issues in Spokane. They began by agreeing that Spokane is facing a housing crisis.
The group found that demand is red hot across the U.S., but especially in Spokane. In 2016, half the homes sold in Spokane went for under $200,000. In the first 8 months of 2021, only 5 percent of the homes sold for under $200,000. During that same period, only 15 percent of Spokane's employed population could afford to buy a home. In 2016, 70 percent of the employed population could do so. That's a shocking disparity.
So how did this happen? According to the group, it isn't any one thing, it's a number of many different things that led Spokane to this point. Spokane's population is growing, but new homes are not being built quickly enough, which is forcing up the median cost of the available homes. Additionally, the median income is not rising, and to add to that, the group believes that current legislative regulations are actually prohibitive of growth, and not conducive.
The group points to the Kendall Yards project, which many cite as a success. Kendall Yards is a mixed-use community, involving attached homes, restaurants and businesses. It's a prototype community, CRE says, that should be recreated multiple times. However, they say it wouldn't be possible to do that right now because of zoning laws.
The group says there are several obvious fixes:
1. Create and implement zoning changes that support diversity in housing type and lot sizes.
2. Increase the density allowance to provide for more efficient development.
3. Decrease average lot sizes.
4. Encourage the City of Spokane to hire a planning director.
5. Fill other vacant positions in the planning department. The department is understaffed right now.
6. Prioritize affordable housing near jobs to support businesses and employees alike.
10. Incentivize the development of entry-level homes.