SPOKANE, Wash. - Forget the banners, the state or even national titles; The most sought after trophy for Central Valley and University High Schools is the 'Stinky Sneaker.'
"It's just like how shoes smell after basketball," said Holly Heckerman, a senior at CV. "Every student is part of winning the 'Stinky Sneaker'. So it brings a huge group together because it's not just the basketball team that's winning, it's all of us."
The 'Stinky Sneaker' is awarded to the school that shows the most spirit during the girls and boys basketball games during spirit week.
The Bears hold a lead over the Titans with a record of 15-8-1 since the trophy was first handed out 25 years ago.
"It really brings two rivalry schools together for a common purpose," said Kyle Thiede, a senior at CV. "And I don't think there's any event in our CV district that does that."
The 'Stinky Sneaker' is the most attended competition between the two schools. The game had to be moved to the Spokane Arena to accommodate the number of students and teachers present. Almost the entire population of both schools attend this basketball game. The 'Stinky Sneaker' is an old shoe painted half crimson and gold and half blue and white.
According to the Athletic Director at University High School, the idea for a pungent prize came when the former athletic directors from both CV and U-High got together to brainstorm how to increase attendance at the annual rivalry game.
They decided to create an award for the student section that showed the most spirit. There was an old sneaker in the office they were meeting at - and that's the sneaker they decided to paint, mount, and call a trophy. And thus the 'Stinky Sneaker' was born.