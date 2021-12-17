MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - At long last, winter sportsmen can rejoice! The mountain resorts are finally opening up for the season this weekend! For real! We promise. No take-backs. (Probably.)
While the snow yesterday left our streets in chaos, it was great news for the skiers, snowboarders, and other winter rec aficionados. Even though it's been a late season, most resorts are expecting great turnout this year.
As always, check the weather before you go and ensure your favored resort is open, make sure you're geared up properly, and be aware of any advisories like the avalanche warning from Stevens Pass Friday morning. With the rise of winter weather also comes winter risks, so be safe out on the slopes!