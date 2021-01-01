2020 may be in the rear-view mirror, but it's not like just because a giant disco ball dropped that all of the challenges of 2020 immediately go away.
While the distribution of vaccines shows light at the end of the tunnel, businesses continue to struggle to stay open amid shutdown orders and many families continue to struggle financially, with plenty still having trouble even putting food on the table.
Looking back on 2020, Eric Williams from 2nd Harvest is astonished by the number of meals his organization distributed in 2020.
"Unfortunately, the need continues," Williams said. "If you had told me six months ago where we'd be in terms of need, I would've just shaken my head."
In 2020, Williams said 2nd Harvest handed out 44 million meals across 26 counties, compared to 28 million in 2019.
"The flip side is, fortunately, the communities in which we operate in have been incredibly generous in helping us get through this, whether it's through donations or volunteering," Williams added.
The generous spirit of the community enabled 2nd Harvest and their partners to travel to communities throughout the Inland Northwest and hand out food at their mobile markets. There were 427 mobile markets in 2020 and just 130 in 2019, which is a reflection on the demand that grew exponentially during the pandemic.
It's a demand that doesn't seem to be letting up just because the calendar changed.
"We do know, particularly in these first two or three months (of 2021), the need is going to continue to be enormous," Williams said. "We're doing a lot of planning, we just don't know what we're planning for. So like everyone else, we're in this state of trying to figure out what's next, what's coming next and we're just trying to figure out how to best address it."
In 2021, food banks across the region will be hoping the compassion shown by the community during the pandemic continues.
"We're often asked, 'which is better, is it money or food donations?'," Williams said. "And right now the answer is 'yes.' Any donations are wonderful and they're well-received and we're happy to see them."
Williams added that while 2nd Harvest appreciates all donations, monetary donations enable them fill in areas they may be lacking in a little easier with their ability to stretch the buying power of a dollar.
These aren't the easiest times for a lot of us and donations can be hard to come by, but if you can help, even if it's just your time by volunteering, CLICK HERE.
