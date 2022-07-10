SPOKANE, Wash. - Everyone knows a library is a place to find books, and that is true for the newly renovated Central Branch of Spokane Public Library (SPL) as well! But a little known treasure trove is the Library of Things, a catalog of items patrons can check out just like a book, free of charge!
An extension of the traditional collection, the Library of Things can be accessed online via their catalog, where plenty of goodies are on offer! Outdoor equipment, games, gardening tools, and even a Discover Pass to access national parks, all of it and more is available to anyone with a library card!
Marketing and Sales director, Amanda Donovan, says their snowshoes are incredibly popular, but even the radon test kit gets checked out fairly frequently.
Items are curated for the Library based in part on patron requests, so if there's something you'd like to see that isn't in the catalog already, you can submit a request! Library staff may be able to procure it for you!
You may worry about consequences, should an item you borrow be returned late, or worse—lost or damaged. There's no need to fear, however! Donovan assures us their things are treated the same as their books. There is no late fee for items returned late, and damage or lost property may be subject to a small fee, but the Library will try to replace the item if necessary.
To check out what's on offer, visit the catalog here!